Pakistan has powerful army, strong parliament: Mushahid

NANKANA SAHIB: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that Pakistan has a powerful army and a strong Parliament. He was talking to the media at the residence of Captain Husnain Shaheed after laying a wreath at the grave of the Shaheed in Nankana Sahib.

Other members of the committee and Member UK House of Lords Lord Nazir Ahmad were also present on the occasion. Mushahid said that officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Army are sacrificing their lives for the defence of the country.