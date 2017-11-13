‘68pc ITU students availing scholarship’

LAHORE:Information Technology University (ITU) founding Vice Chancellor Dr Umar Saif has said that 68pc deserving students of the university are availing scholarship to get quality education from research focused faculty in an academically oriented university evaluated to any top institution.

He said this while addressing a function held to celebrate the completion of ITU’s five years. Dr Umar Saif, who is also the Chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Adviser to Punjab CM, said the ITU had planned to increase the present number of 900 students to 1,500 by next three years with the completion of its main campus being constructed over a period of 18-24 months on 180 acres of land with a cost of Rs 5 billion. Presently the ITU is running ten degree programmes with 80 faculty members, he added. He advised the first graduating batch to apply for higher education abroad during the next three months, adding to avail this opportunity they should seek guidance from their respective faculty. The university generated its resources through grants and research projects, he added.

The event celebrated ITU’s ‘W’ category from the National Computing Accreditation Council and an endorsement from the HEC. The event commenced with a cake-cutting ceremony for completing five years of its existence followed by various entertaining performances by the students including singing, dancing, and acting. The outgoing batch was given a farewell while prizes were distributed among students who got distinction in various disciplines.

On this occasion, Dr Saif also launched a website for ITU Alumni Reconnect. PITB tech festival concludes: Pakistan’s first tech centered festival ‘The MIX’ organised by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) concluded after two days marathon festivities here on Sunday.

According to a press release, The MIX extravaganza engaged the public through advancement and excitement of technology to promote experience-based learning and give a platform to change-makers using technology. The event jam packed with activities that include AR/VR, 3D gaming, music, food, heritage, health, finance, fashion, media, kids section, digital libraries, art, theatre, etc. attracted a large number of people from different walks of people. The mega event included panel discussions on innovative ideas, smart applications, technology and science, pavilions activated through instruments of technology with a feel of life in a purely digital space.