RDA orders owner of housing scheme to stop development

Rawalpindi :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) directed Naeem Asmat, owner of Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-3, Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and development.

Jamshaid Aftab, Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA declared illegal/ unauthorised advertisement by owner of Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-3, Adiala Road. RDA issued notice to owner of Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-3, Rawalpindi under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 but owner didn’t comply.

Subsequently second notice issued again under section and directed him to stop illegal advertisement / development. The notice warned the owner that if the development work and advertisement not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site office of the Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-1, 2 and 3.