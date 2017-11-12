Man killed in festive firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A man was killed during celebratory firing in a wedding ceremony in Danishabad here on Saturday.
Police said one Farhatullah of Danishabad suffered bullet injuries when people were firing into the air at a wedding ceremony of one Asim.
The wounded later succumbed to his injuries. Police arrested the bridegroom and three others for the firing.
