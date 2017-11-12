Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom rekindle relationship

LONDON: British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has got back with his American-Pakistani model wife Faryal Makhdoom just two months after he filed for divorce in the wake of bitter family feuds and public rows.

The champion boxer Saturday tweeted a picture of the couple snuggling in each other's arms on the sofa in London, British media reported.

He captioned it: “With my 4 month pregnant wife, after sorting out all the issues. Closing the year with a happy ending.”

Faryal then responded by quoting popular internet writer RM Drake.

She wrote on Instagram: “I hope one day, we find each other again and laugh over whatever pain we might have caused.”

Only two months ago Amir Khan told his fans his marriage was over.

He said in a Snapchat video on 8 September: “So me and Faryal are not together. I have filed for a divorce.

“I hear she has just announced she is pregnant. She didn't tell me. I had to read it on social media.”

In a public war of words this summer both accused the other of cheating and Faryal accused Khan's parents of bullying her for not being a good Muslim.

Khan's father Shah said she was “adopting a dress code which in the Islamic faith was not acceptable”.

Faryal also accused Khan's sister of cropping her out of family photos.

But last weekend the Faryal hinted at a brighter future after months of acrimony.

She shared a picture of her with Khan, 30, and their three-year old daughter Lamaisah and captioned it: “We're going to be doing this all over again.”

She also appeared to reflect on her marriage by sharing a quote alongside a picture of herself in a bridal gown.

The 26-year-old posted on Instagram: “One day, you will find peace in the burning of the past.”

The post came a day after pictures emerged of Khan outside a shisha bar in London with Brazilian model Bella Gusmao before they jumped into a cab.

Khan, who has been out of the ring for nearly two years after suffering a heavy knockout, seemed in good spirits with the brunette, who bore a striking resemblance to Faryal.

New York-born Faryal and former unified light-welterweight world champion Khan, who married in 2013, share three-year-old daughter Lamaisah.

Faryal said she wants her daughter to be an “independent and strong” example for Muslim women.

Khan, who is worth £23 million, announced the couple's split in August in a tweet that read: “So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best.” Weeks later, Faryal revealed she was expecting their second child. Last month Faryal posted a lengthy message on Twitter saying it is time for her and Khan to put their “differences behind us”.

She also apologised for all the “infighting” between their parents, which she revealed has had a “terrible effect” on her marriage.

She wrote to her 18,000 followers: “The past three months have been really tough on me and my marriage.

“Matters haven’t been helped by the fact that my husband has been out of the ring for quite some time... it’s been very stressful for us as a couple, and a family.”

The couple, who married in 2013, had a very public falling out on Twitter earlier this year, with each side accusing the other of cheating.

Khan even accused his wife of having an affair with heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua.

Khan hit out at his wife, writing: “Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I’m not hurt but another fighter. I’m making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger.”

But Faryal hit back minutes later, claiming her husband left his family because they had “robbed” him and telling him to “stop making false things up”.

Branding him a “30-year-old baby”, she went on to accuse him of sleeping with prostitutes and being a bad role model.

Joshua laughed off Khan’s claims, posting the music video from pop star Shaggy’s It Wasn’t Me online, and saying he had never met Faryal.

Khan later apologised to Joshua and said there was “no truth” to his claims.

Problems began last year when Khan’s family said his wife, an American model, dressed improperly for a Muslim woman.

She accused them of verbal and physical abuse, but in a TV interview Khan’s parents called his wife an “evil woman”, while his sister claimed Faryal had prevented the family from seeing Lamaisah.