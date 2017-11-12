Sun November 12, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 12, 2017

Man killed in festive firing

PESHAWAR: A man was killed during celebratory firing in a wedding ceremony in Danishabad here on Saturday.

Police said one Farhatullah of Danishabad suffered bullet injuries when people were firing into the air at a wedding ceremony of one Asim. The wounded later succumbed to his injuries.

 

