India-Israel joint military exercises: PM, COAS visit Line of Control

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday and had a meeting with the people who are residing in close proximity of the LoC and facing unprovoked Indian aggression following the Indian joint military exercises with Israel.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said after the visit that Prime Minister Abbasi and General Bajwa visited the LoC in Chirikot sector. Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider was also present. The prime minister was briefed by General Officer Commanding (GOC) on situation along the LoC, Indian ceasefire violations targeting civilians and befitting professional response by the Pakistan Army.

Prime Minister Abbasi paid rich tribute to the valour and bravery of the armed forces and said that no other army of the world is parallel to Pakistan Army. “Restoration of peace against terrorism despite our commitments against perpetual threat from eastern border is a milestone achievement and together we shall take it towards enduring peace and stability,” the prime minister said while talking to the troops deployed on the (LoC).

He appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in defending the motherland and for protecting people of Azad Kashmir. The prime minister condemned Indian unprofessional approach of targeting innocent civilians. He said Pakistan shall continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their just struggle.

While interacting with families of Shuhada and injured due to Indian shelling, Prime Minister Abbasi appreciated their determination and resolve. He announced enhancement in financial assistance to the families of Shuhada/injured and approved funds to develop community protection bunkers for safety of civilian population.

The COAS directed immediate evacuation of a teenaged girl to Armed Forces Institute of Regenerative Medicines (Afirm) for artificial limb as she had lost her leg due to Indian shelling. Earlier upon arrival, the prime minister and COAS were received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza.