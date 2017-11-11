QWP criticises PPP’s stance over delimitation issue

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Friday criticised the stance of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) over the issue of delimitation and increasing the share of smaller provinces' in National Assembly berths.

He was addressing a public gathering at Bahadar Killay here on Friday, where a local political figure Haji Malang Jan announced joining the QWP. Sherpao said that the U-turn of the PPP was not in the interests of the small provinces and it would further increase sense of deprivation. He said that if election was held on the basis of the 1998 census as per the demand of the PPP, it would spoil the struggle of political parties for their rights.

The QWP chief said that according to the new census, the constituencies in the KP and Balochistan had been increased and any constitutional and legal battle over the matter could deprive the people of the smaller provinces of their legal rights.

Aftab Sherpao expressed concern over the census results in Fata and said that the population of Fata had been reduced under a conspiracy in the fresh count, which would deprive the tribal region of their rightful share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. "We believe that the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will end the sufferings of the tribal people and ensure them fundamental rights," he added. Sherpao also criticised PTI chief Imran Khan for neglecting the province while raising the slogan for "change."