Siraj raps Nawaz for ‘war on judiciary’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s remarks about the Supreme Court judgment are tantamount to declaring war on the judiciary and instead of extending a helping hand to the Supreme Court for controlling corruption, Nawaz Sharif is threatening the court.

The JI chief said this while addressing heads of JI’s Public Relations Wing from all over the country at Mansoora on Friday. He opined that the accountability process initiated by Supreme Court would not stop due to the ousted prime minister’s outbursts. Sirajul Haq warned that corruption could not be wiped out from the country without a permanent and strong accountability system. Sirajul Haq said the government had so far not taken any action against the elements behind the bid to amend declaration of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat despite making promises to the parties in the parliament. Referring to the issue of FATA, he said the government was cheating the people of the tribal areas by delaying FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, JI Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, delivering Friday sermon at Mansoorah Masjid, lamented that the government had not taken any action against Law Minister Zahid Hamid who was in charge of drafting the legislative amendment to the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.