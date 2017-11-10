Days of corrupt rulers are numbered: Imran

CHITRAL: Blasting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for launching a ‘tirade’ against the judiciary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday said that the days of the corrupt rulers were numbered.

“Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are campaigning against the judiciary. In their efforts to hide their corruption, they are casting aspersions on the institutions,” he told reporters after addressing a public gathering in Garum Chashma.

On the occasion, Shahzada Amanur Rahman and his family announced joining the PTI.

“They (Sharif family) should have been behind bars,” Imran said, adding that the PTI emerged as a strong opposition playing the true opposition role in the country.

Regarding possible national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), Imran Khan said that the previous NRO brought un-measurable losses to the country and there was no space for another one.

Regarding the political alliance in the coming elections, Imran Khan said the PTI could make alliance with any political party, which was not afraid of accountability as he advocated extensive measures against corruption in the country.

Earlier, in his address, he welcomed Shahzada Amanur Rahman on joining the PTI and termed his joining as a decision in the national interest.

Imran also spoke about the importance of Chitral, saying that Chitral and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were more beautiful than Switzerland.

“Switzerland is a small country but a prosperous one. We have all the advantages, which Switzerland had but still we lag behind. We know the reasons that there is no investment on human development, which Switzerland had,” he maintained.

Unfortunately, he elaborated, the country was ruled by “dacoits” who transferred the national resources abroad. “They cannot be the well-wishers of the people and they are least bothered about the prosperity of the country,” he said, adding that “We have to catch the dacoits who ruled our country and force them to pay back what they looted.”

The PTI chief said that after the Panama Leaks, the war against the corrupt had been intensified further by the PTI.