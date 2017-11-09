Saudi envoy calls on communication minister

Islamabad: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia based in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki called on Federal Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim at Ministry of Communications here on Wednesday, says a press release.

A detailed briefing was given regarding development of road infrastructure including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan. Projects in progress with the cooperation of the Saudi Fund for development were also reviewed in detail. Federal Secretary Communications Muhammad Siddique Memon and senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present.

Welcoming the honorable delegates, Hafiz Abdul Karim said, brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are very strong and deep and these friendly ties will further be extended and cemented in the years to come. He said, Saudi Arabia has been a well wisher of Pakistan. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a gigantic project that will bring about positive change to the economy of Pakistan and the whole region as well. We have requested to the Saudi brother to have more investment for development and extension of road infrastructure in Pakistan, and they have positively responded.

Expressing views on this occasion Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki said, brotherly friendly relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are exemplary. He said, Pakistan has made remarkable achievements in road development sector. He said, Gwadar Port possesses great significance from economic viewpoint which will generate employment opportunities in Pakistan. He said, Saudi Arabia always stood shoulder by shoulder with Pakistan, and cooperation between the two brothers will continue in the future.

During the meeting, it was told in the briefing that there are 49 national highways and motorways having total length of 13127km in Pakistan. Length of the Western Route of the CPEC is 2463km from Khunjerab to Gwadar. After 2013, 26 projects were completed at cost of Rs207 billion. It was further told that the private sector has made investment of more than Rs300 billion in road infrastructure of Pakistan. It was told that the rehabilitation and improvement of Chakdara-Mangora-Fatehpur road is being carried out with Saudi grant. 82 km long this project will be completed in two years at cost of Rs2.79 billion. Further in AJK, two tunnels at Kohri (3.7km) and Chellpani (0.6Km) are being financed by Saudi fund for development. It was also told that five projects are also available for Saudi funding in the future at an estimated cost of Rs34 billion.