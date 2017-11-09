‘Saadi, Iqbal equally popular’

LAHORE :Allama Iqbal Day is celebrated with equal zeal and fervor across Iran as well. Pakistan and Iran can collaborate in numerous academic areas like literature, art and research.

This was said by Iranian academicians in an event organised by departments of Persian and Urdu here at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Wednesday, according to a press release issued here.

Professor Ali Bayat and Prof Muhammad Kiomursi from University of Tehran, Iran exchanged their views on Iqbaliat and said that Allama Iqbal is one of the most popular poets in Iran and his poetry is part of curriculum in secondary and higher education in the state.

Dr Humera Irshad, head of Urdu Department and Dr Faleeha Kazmi, head of Persian Department told the guest professors that LCWU has set up a chair for Iranian poet Firdousi in the campus. A library at LCWU, set up with the support of Iran, has a unique collection of research work over Iqbal and Firdausi. Both universities decided to unite their resources and expertise for promotion of Urdu Language and Literature and inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Vice-Chancellor LCWU Prof Dr Uzma, in her address, pointed out the basis of Iran-Pakistan relations and appreciated the cooperation and efforts of Iran regarding Pakistan’s integrity and development. She said both countries have common literary and cultural heritage. Sheikh Saadi and Allama Muhammad Iqbal are equally popular in both countries, she added.