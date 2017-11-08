Siraj urges NAB to set up modern hospital for politicians

LAHORE

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has suggested the NAB to establish a modern hospital for treatment of all those politicians and elite who fall ill immediately on receiving its summons and flee the country on the pretext of treatment abroad.

whosoever is summoned by the NAB falls ill and leaves the country for treatment abroad which is costly for the country with limited resources and heavy debt, Siraj said while addressing the launching of an Urdu daily on Tuesday.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rashid and JI information secretary Amirul Azeem spoke on the occasion. Sirajul Haq said the NAB’s performance had been unimpressive which made the corrupt happy and disappointed the masses. He said all of sudden a government spokesman raised the issue of a technocrats government although the demand had neither been made by the opposition nor by the court. He said the JI was determined to chase the corrupt at every front and suggested that in order to make the country corruption free, all those facing corruption cases should not be allowed to contest polls.

He said the government was undecided on the issue of fresh constituencies and an attempt was being made to mislead the general public. He, however, said if the government was willing, the work of new constituencies could be completed within a month. He said tactics to delay the polls would fail. Sirajul Haq said the JI was not pressing on Minus-One formula instead it was pressing for “Minus Corruption.”

If corruption was wiped out from the country, Minus-One formula would become irrelevant, he said.

It was necessary to restore the rule of the Constitution and law to avoid any mishap, he said and added the country could not run sans the supremacy of the Constitution. Meanwhile, JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch while talking to the media at Syed Abul Ala Maudoodi Academy, said a game was being played to confuse people which would only harm national institutions, parliamentary system, Constitution and the national unity. Liaqat Baloch said general elections on time were unavoidable and the political parliamentary parties should see reason and play their due role before it became late.