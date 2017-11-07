Eight dead in smog-related road accidents in Punjab

Transmission lines being cleaned for smooth power supply in Lesco region

LAHORE: The process to clean the transmission lines is in progress to ensure smooth supply of electricity in the Lesco region.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the Lesco staff was busy in cleaning process to ensure electricity supply during smog and to avoid any breakdown.

The Lesco Grid System Operation (GSO) staff was using bucket-mounted crane to make the cleaning process easy and transmission lines were being cleaned by using water pressure pump. The crane not only helped in making work easy but also ensured safety of the staff.

Pollution in air causes dust layer on conductors and insulators and moisture appears on them due to fog which affects the electricity supply.

Meanwhile, seven people were died and 32 others injured in different smog-related accidents in Punjab on Monday.

BAHAWALPUR: Five people died killed while 11 others sustained injuries in three accidents in Bahawalpur region.

Two wagons, one car and one truck collided due to heavy smog near Adda Asrani on Bahawalpur-Khairpur Tamewali Road.

As a result, Piran Ditta, Allah Bakhsh and one unidentified youth killed on the spot while 10 others sustained injuries.

In another incident, Iqbal died and Anjum was injured when two motorbikes head-on collided near Chak 63 Fateh. Likewise, a motorbike and motorcycle rickshaw collided near Chak 37/DNB Mor. As a result, Muhammad Akbar was killed on the spot.

SIALKOT: A man died in a smog-related accident near Gunna village. Shafiq was on his way by a motorcycle when its bike collided with another motorbike due to heavy smog on Sialkot-Pasrur Road. As a result, Shafiq died on the spot while the other biker also sustained injuries and was shifted to a local hospital.

GUJRANWALA: A man died and another injured in a road accident on Monday. Ashraf lost his life when a van and truck collided with each other at Tatli Wali, Gujranwala. Heavy smog has disturbed the routine life of citizens here. On Monday morning, heavy smog prevailed in the city and adjoining areas which caused trouble for smooth commuting of the citizens.

FAISALABAD: At least 15 people were seriously injured in a road accident near Malikpur on late Sunday night. The incident occurred when their wagon collided with a truck.

The accident took place due to dense smog. They were returning from Lahore. Those who received serious injuries included driver Ghulam Mustafa and family members Rashid, Imran, Amina, Shazia, Ali Imran, Zeeshan, Aoun, Eman and Saeeda Bibi.

OKARA: Five people were injured in an accident on Okara-Dipalpur Road. A van was on its way when it collided with a mini truck coming from opposite direction due to fog. Five people were injured and rushed to a hospital.