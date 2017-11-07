LHC starts hearing in: Pemra chief’s appointment case on daily basis

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday started hearing an application against the appointment of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman on day-to-day basis.

A local citizen Munir Ahmad had filed a writ petition in the court of LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim.

Counsel for the applicant, Azhar Sidddique Advocate, argued in the court that Absar Alam’s appointment as Pemra chairman was made in violation of the rules and regulations. He claimed that Absar Alam even fulfill the criteria for appointment as Pemra chairman.

The counsel informed the court that Absar Alam was a petitioner in Pemra chairman appointment case.

Later on he was appointed as Pemra chairman due to his relationship with former premier Nawaz Sharif. The counsel informed the court that the advertisement in newspapers was changed to help Absar Alam meet requirement of being appointed as the Pemra chief.

He will continue his arguments on Tuesday (today).