PTI motion against education policy

LAHORE

PTI MPA Dr Murad Raas has submitted an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly secretariat against the government’s failure to stop students from leaving public schools in Rawalpindi district.

Citing a media report, the PTI legislator said in 950 government schools, the Pindi administration was not able to enroll new students and failed to stop students to drop out, adding the number of school leaving students was on the rise.

He submitted that this increasing ratio was mainly due to changing of educational polices on regular basis. Besides, the shortage of teachers and facilities like computers, classrooms, toilets were also reasons behind the dropout in public schools.

MoU: The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to unite their resources to promote women empowerment.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi and PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar signed the MoU. Senior staff from both sides attended the event in Syndicate Hall of the varsity.

Under this partnership, PCSW and LCWU would organize six seminars in LCWU in each academic year. PCSW would support LCWU for the development of course content on women’s empowerment and provide resource persons for extension lectures for students of Women Institute of Leadership and Learning (WILL) at LCWU. WILL would undertake research on topics suggested by PCSW and PCSW would appoint WILL students at internships. LCWU students from the media studies department would promote PCSW events.

Fauzia Viqar lauded LCWU’s role in empowering women through education. She said PCSW is an organization committed to women development through promotion of awareness and act as a bridge between the government and masses on gender issues. She said the MoU would be helpful to collaborate on various skill and development programmes to strengthen the human resource needs of the country.

USAID official: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Director for Punjab Lee Swanson on Monday visited the Government College University (GCU) Lahore to identify areas of cooperation for youth development.

According to a press release, Lee Swanson held a detailed meeting with GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hassan Amir Shah. Faculty deans Prof Dr Islam Ullah Khan, Prof Dr Iqbal Shahid and Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed were also present.