Tue November 07, 2017
Islamabad

A
APP
November 7, 2017

Mainly dry weather expected

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in next 24 hours while dense foggy/smoggy conditions are expected over plain areas of Punjab and foggy over central and lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

During the last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, dense foggy conditions prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab.

Lowest  temperature recorded on Monday were Skardu -2°C, Gilgit 0°C, Quetta, Dir 3°C, Chitral 4°C, Murree 8°C, Muzaffarabad 10°C, Islamabad 11°C, Peshawar 14°C, Lahore, Faisalabad 16°C, Multan 17°C, Karachi 18°C and Hyderbad 19°C. 

