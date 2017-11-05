Five alleged human smugglers arrested

The FIA on Saturday claimed to have arrested five accused human smugglers for collecting millions of rupees from them for sending them abroad.

According to FIA officials, the accused were arrested in different cases registered against them. They were identified as Tariq Javed, Zahid Ali Sarwar, Muhammad Zeshan, Saleem and and Muhammad Ashraf. They allegedly got millions of rupees from different people for sending them aboard.

Body found: A 30-year-old man was found dead in the Shalimar police area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as M Zubair of Bhogiwal. He was an addict, police said and suspected he might have used some poisonous substance which resulted in his death.

Crackdown: The DIG Traffic, Punjab, has directed all the DPOs and chief traffic officers to launch crackdown on smoky vehicles in their jurisdictions.

Ijtima: The chief traffic officer (CTO) has said that traffic arrangements have been made to facilitate the traffic coming from Tableeghi Ijtima in Raiwind. One-way traffic will run on Lahore-Raiwind Road, Pajian Morr, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobattian Chowk, Mohlanwal, Raiwind-Sundar Road, Raiwind-Manga Road, Kot Radha Kishan Road, Sui-e-Asil Road for the vehicles returning from Ijtima.