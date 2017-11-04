Five die in car-bus collision

SUKKUR: At least five people were dead and one was injured in a car-bus collision at the Indus Highway in Jamshoro on Thursday. According to the details, the accident happened near the tool plaza. The deceased were identified as 52-year-old Pirzada, 35-year-old Abdul Ahad Shah, 30-year-old Abdul Rahim, 22-year-old Ameer Zada and an unrecognised person.