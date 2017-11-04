Five die in car-bus collision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: At least five people were dead and one was injured in a car-bus collision at the Indus Highway in Jamshoro on Thursday. According to the details, the accident happened near the tool plaza. The deceased were identified as 52-year-old Pirzada, 35-year-old Abdul Ahad Shah, 30-year-old Abdul Rahim, 22-year-old Ameer Zada and an unrecognised person.
SUKKUR: At least five people were dead and one was injured in a car-bus collision at the Indus Highway in Jamshoro on Thursday. According to the details, the accident happened near the tool plaza. The deceased were identified as 52-year-old Pirzada, 35-year-old Abdul Ahad Shah, 30-year-old Abdul Rahim, 22-year-old Ameer Zada and an unrecognised person.
Comments