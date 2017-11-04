Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Five die in car-bus collision

Five die in car-bus collision

SUKKUR:  At least five people were dead and one was injured in a car-bus collision at the Indus Highway in Jamshoro on Thursday.  According to the details, the accident happened near the tool plaza. The deceased were identified as 52-year-old Pirzada, 35-year-old Abdul Ahad Shah, 30-year-old Abdul Rahim, 22-year-old Ameer Zada and an unrecognised person.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement