2,363 Indian Sikh Yatrees perform rituals

NANKANA SAHIB: At least 2,363 Indian Sikh Yatrees arrived here to participate in the three-day festivities of the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak at Gurdawara Janamasthan on late Thursday night.

Warm reception was given to them by Deputy Commissioner Amir Shafique. Health department established temporary dispensary for the visitors. Police and Rangers took strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident. The Railway Road was also sealed. Later, Yatrees were taken to Gurdawara Janamasthan Nankana amid tight security where they performed their religious rituals.

Talking to journalists, Indian Sikh Yatrees group leader Sardar Gurmeet Singh said that Yatrees were feeling at home. “Pakistanis gave so much love and care which we cannot forget.” He thanked the deputy secretary shrines for better renovation of the gurdawara. Meanwhile, they also visited the Gurdawara Sacha Soda Farooqabad here on Friday. Heavy contingent police was also present on the occasion.