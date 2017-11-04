Polio drive

The Punjab government is continuing its determined efforts to eliminate polio and save the children from this disease by launching polio drive throughout the province. The three-day campaign will be launched on November 6. More than ten thousand workers will be performing their duties to drive desired results from the campaign.

For ensuring success of the campaign, the people in general and parents in particulate should fully cooperate with polio teams which will be visiting all localities to ensure that anti-polio drops are duly administered to three- to five-year-old children. This is a commendable initiative taken by the provincial government to ensure the good health of children.

M Z Rifat ( Lahore )