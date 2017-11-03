Tuition fee

Among many problems being faced by the country, the sad state of the education sector is the major one. The widening gap between government and private schools has harmed the education sector. It seems that private schools in our country do not follow rules and regulations. The recent hike in school fee has created difficulties for parents. Parents do not have an alternative. The standard of government schools in our country is quite low.

In order to provide quality education to their children, parents send them to private schools and bear the brunt of high tuition fee. It will not be wrong to call private schools ‘money-making factories.’ In the name of good quality education, parents are forced to pay high fee and finance various co-curricular activities of their children. It is the responsibility of the government to establish a uniform system of education in the country. A fixed fee should be set at all education institutions and no school should be allowed to increase without the approval of the government.

Zobia Siddiqui (Karachi)