JI chief calls for allocating 5pc budget for education

PESHAWAR: Demanding five percent allocation for education in the budget, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq Thursday called for across the board accountability to put the country on the road to development.

"Thieves and looters are sitting in the country's parliament. We want across-the-board and indiscriminate accountability in the country," the JI chief told a convention of students here. The 'Khyber Students Convention' was organised by the Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba.

The JI chief said that corruption against Nawaz Sharif had been proved and it was time to take other looters of national exchequer to task. "A ruthless accountability is a must as land, sugar and drug mafias have tarnished the image of the country," the JI chief went on to add.

Warning the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, Sirajul Haq said his party leadership along with the Fata youths would take serious and stern steps if Fata was not merged with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The JI leader lamented that people of Fata had been deprived of their fundamental human rights for the last 70 years. He said the JI would make the education from primary to 10 class 'free if voted to power.' "We will allocate more budget to education after defence," he maintained and added that the JI would also introduce uniform education system across the country.

The JI chief criticised ban on students unions in the educational institutions and urged the government to revive the same in the best interest of democracy in the country. "Revival of Students unions is necessary to produce good leaders in the country," he added.

The JI KP chief Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Islami Jamiat Talaba Nazim Ala Mian Sayyed Sohaibuddin, KP Nazim Ala Shakir Aziz and former provincial minister Fazal Rabbani also spoke on the occasion.