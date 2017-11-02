The curse of malnutrition

Malnutrition is the condition that results from eating a diet in which nutrients are not either enough (under nutrition) or are too much (over nutrition). This kind of diet causes health problems. Recently in Mithi, Thar, 32 more children died due to under nutrition. This has shot up the death toll to 457 in the region.

Many infants have also lost their precious lives owing to malnutrition. According to health experts, the government’s inability to ensure food supplies in this region caused malnutrition in mothers which resulted in the death of newborn babies. It is the responsibility of the government to take necessary steps to save the life of the people especially children.

Komal Zafar ( Karachi )