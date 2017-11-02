Zong 4G claims to be fastest network

KARACHI: Claiming Zong as the fastest 4G network in Pakistan, Maham Dard, spokesperson and director Corporate Affairs said they offered unmatched network speed and best affordable rates, a statement said on Wednesday.

"Zong 4G is the only and the best way for any Pakistani to adapt to the digital 4G lifestyle. It’s very simple, if anyone wants to win a race, he/she would prefer to have the fastest car, not the slowest one.”

“Right now, Zong 4G is the fastest, reliable and the most preferred network in the country, and that is why it is customers' first choice for their digital needs,” he added.

He claimed Zong has more than 70 percent of the market share of 4G in the country. It also currently has the highest number of sites, including 4G, numbering more than 10,500 across Pakistan.