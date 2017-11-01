Minus-one formula in parties unacceptable: Aitzaz

LAHORE: PPP Senator Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday said the minus-one formula in political parties is unacceptable and those who want this should not be successful.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz-League is a right decision as the party has to be led by Mr Sharif. He expressed these views while talking to reporters on the eve of Supreme Court Bar Association election. Aitzaz said new Chairman of NAB would have to cope with huge challenges as the NAB was working differently in Punjab and Sindh. He criticised the government authorities for not putting Nawaz Sharif’s name on Exit Control List (ECL) saying that “it is a double standard.”

Dr Asim, he said, also remained in Rangers’ custody and it was discriminatory. He said the reports of Model Town incident as well as Abbottabad should be made public. Answering a question about next general election of 2018, he said it would be held on time.

To another query that PPP’s vote bank sharply fell down in Punjab when its candidate could not get votes as expected from him being the member of main opposition party, Aitzaz Ahsan said party’s position could not be determined just from the election result of a constituency; still there was the whole country for campaign of the next general election.

Regarding a question about Maryam Nawaz’s role in the PML-N, he said that Maryam’s role was very effective as compared to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. He said she took the party out from the stage where these two leaders wanted to take it. “Maryam is playing a leading role in her party,” he said.