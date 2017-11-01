Investiture ceremony held

Rawalpindi :The investiture ceremony of the newly elected Student Council was held here on Tuesday in the Salma Masud Auditorium of FG Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road.

Lt. Col. Abdul Rasheed Achakzai, GSO-I, Rawalpindi Region graced the ceremony as chief guest. This solemn ceremony started with the recitation of Quranic verses by Hire Shafique. Iqra Khalid presented ‘Naat’. College anthem was presented by Hanna, Nighat, Hira and Alisha.

Speaking on this occasion the principal, Mrs. Rana Arshad Qazi highlighted the role of student council in character building through better coordination between the students and administration. She advised the newly elected council members to set an example of discipline and good behaviour by practising the virtues of tolerance, grace and humility. “The students, the parents and the teachers are the real Troika for a positive and constructive change”, who can work all together for the diminishing traits of discipline and character building. She also referred to the commencement of BS programme in five disciplines from the year 2018 in this esteemed institution. The former president student council, Sajar Ali, in her speech said that her four years’ stay in this college groomed her into a disciplined citizen under the guidance of teachers and whole hearted cooperation of students which enabled her to discharge her responsibilities in the most befitting manner.

The chief guest, Lt. Col. Abdul Rasheed Achakzai took oath from the newly elected council members and presidents of various societies and distributed badges among them. Class Representatives of MA, BA and Intermediate classes were also installed badges for their new posts.