NAB converts inquiry into investigation

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has converted inquiry into investigation against deputy commissioner of Shangla and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices and embezzlement of funds to the tune of Rs123.8 million.

An official of the NAB said the Regional Board Meeting of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chairmanship of Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan, Director General NAB (KP) at Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by directors, additional directors, case officers, senior legal consultants and other concerned officers. It said that several decisions were taken during the meeting. The meeting authorised several inquiries and approved filing of references in the accountability court.

The meeting recommended conversion of inquiry into investigation against deputy commissioner Shangla and other about corruption and corrupt practices/embezzlement of funds to the tune of Rs123.8 million. It was alleged that the Shangla deputy commissioner and others were involved in embezzlement of funds for the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by flood in 2016.

During the course of inquiry, it was discovered that the Shangla deputy commissioner misused his authority and criminally/illegally enabled the execution agencies to select contractor without advertisement and disbursed funds without any codal formalities. “The flow of funds also suggests that TMOs and tehsil nazim were at the same time executors, monitors, contractors and disbursers of the funds allocated for the rehabilitation of infrastructure, causing huge loss to national exchequer,” stated the official communiqué released by the bureau.

Besides, it said the meeting approved filing of two references. “First reference was approved against Aminuddin, Director Peshawar Development Authority (PDA). It was about accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income worth Rs64.690 million.

About the details of the assets, it said PDA director owned market shops/godown in Peshawar, 5 marla plot in Ajab Khan Town Peshawar, one kanal plot in Hayatabad Peshawar, luxury bungalow of one kanal at Hayatabad Peshawar, two 5 marla houses in Hayatabad Peshawar, one kanal plot in Regi Model Town Peshawar, 5 marla house at Ring Road, Peshawar, commercial unit Markaz Islamabad, a house at G.T. Road, unjustified investment in M/s Muhammad Tariq Trading Company & Fabrics Business at Dubai (UAE), Investment in Paradise Silk Centre, Sumbal Arcade Peshawar Saddar and Investment in M/s IP Traders at Nowshera.

The second reference was also approved against officers/officials of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), Customs Department and others regarding misappropriation/misuse of authority committed in the consignments of petroleum tankers for export to Afghanistan via Torkham Border.

The bureau claimed that fake exports of 55 consignments of POL products were sold out in the local market causing loss of Rs23.040 million to the national exchequer.