Water sports and adventure tourism gala on Nov 4

PESHAWAR: The youth and a large number of families have got registered while many others are follow suit for the upcoming thrilling water sports & adventure tourism gala to be held simultaneously at the scenic tourist resort Khanpur Lake on November 4.

Titled as “Beat the Waves”, the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) is organising the spectacular water sports and adventure tourism events. These are for the youth and families with an aim to provide them an opportunity of entertainment and engage them in healthy activities.

Eighteen different events including jet ski, vek tube, family boating, zip-lining, shooting archery, volleyball, treasure hunt, instrumental music, rabab mangay, individual boating, hiking and trekking, bonfire, tug-of-war, cuisines and a lot more are features of the gala the youth from across the country, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have to participate and enjoy.

Besides other facilities, the TCKP has also arranged the transportation facility for the intending participants and visitors from Peshawar to Khanpur Lake. The vehicles will leave from the Tourist Information Centre located on the premises of Peshawar Museum and return from Khanpur after the end of the event.

Minimum age for the participants is 15 years, who can perform in an event. Those desirous to join the mega gala can register at www.kptourism.com with a fee of Rs1500 only for per individual to enjoy the colourful events at the scenic resort.