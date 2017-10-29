Hold on to education

It’s shocking that almost 22.6 million children in Pakistan are out of school. The current illiteracy percentage of our beloved country stays at 57 percent. These figures provide an astounding testament to the fact that Pakistan has been trapped in the quagmire of illiteracy and desperately needs to find a solution to this problem. How will we be able to turn our country into an Asian tiger if we have such an abysmal level of education?

Is CPEC enough to make this country an Asian Tiger? Will we be able to extricate this country from extremism without prioritising good educational standards? All development work will be a futile struggle unless we focus on education. Quality education must be the top priority of our country.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara ( Chiniot )