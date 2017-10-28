Pakistan thrash Brunei in Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge

KARACHI: Ambreen Arshad scored a brace as Pakistan easily defeated Brunei 4-0 at the Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge 2017 in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan.

Hong Kong and Pakistan stood first and second at the conclusion of the double league.These two will feature in the final on Saturday (today).

Pakistan led 1-0 at the half time. They upped the tempo in the second half and added three goals. Sehrish and Kulsoom Shahzadi netted one goal each. In their first meeting of the event, Pakistan had overcome the hosts with the same score-line.