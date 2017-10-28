SAARC CCI to organise workshop

LAHORE: The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) will organise a two-day international communication workshop on the theme of “Strategies and mechanism to optimise the external communication of the SAARC Chamber” in Pakistan from October 30, a statement said on Friday.

Eighteen foreign delegates from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan will attend the workshop and share their expertise to devise a viable strategy to strengthen relations among the member states, it added. The participants will also develop a core strategy statement and message for the SAARC CCI and define target audience and identify suitable channels for effective communication to achieve targets, it said.