Humanitarian crisis

The recent UNCHR report shows the alarming figure of world refugees. It is a matter of shame and sadness that more than two million people had to flee their homes and countries during 2017. Most of these people are from the developing regions of Africa and Asia, where poverty is still widespread. While the number of refugees keeps growing, the developed world has displayed xenophobia. Australia’s policy towards the boat people is a case in point. However, we have Germany, a shining example, whose courageous leader, Angela Markel, let in Syrian migrant refugees who sought an opportunity to rebuild their shattered lives. Pakistan is another great country who still supports and houses around two to three million Afghan migrants and refugees.

The UNHCR, in conjunction with great economic powers and responsible countries who have vast experience in handling and accommodating refugee, needs to develop a focused yet flexible politico-economic policy for all refugees so that the millions of displaced people can be settled with dignity. These homeless people should have an opportunity to lead a normal life. A life which is free of devastation, harassment, torture, fear and out-right killing. UNHCR’s efforts in the past has been outstanding, but perhaps new and more innovative solutions are needed to tackle the current humanitarian crises. It is a dark blemish on the face of humanity that so many people are forced to live as refugees. The world needs to do something about it.

Abbas R Siddiqi (Lahore)