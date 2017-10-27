Hong Kong women down Pakistan 2-0

KARACHI: Hong Kong women beat Pakistan 2-0 in the Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge 2017 at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan on Thursday.

Pakistan had lost 0-3 to Hong Kong in the first match of this double league round, and were largely outplayed in that tie.

However, the second encounter saw a vastly-improved display by the Pakistani girls.Hong Kong went ahead by two goals inside the first 20 minutes,But thereafter, it turned out to be a good contest as Pakistani forwards repeatedly made inroads into the rival’s defence.

There were open play chances as well as penalty corners but poor finishing let Pakistan down. Tiffany Chan netted two goals and played a key role in Hong Kong’s success.