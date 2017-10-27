Rescue 1122 launches ‘Pehlay Zindagi - Ambulance Ko Rasta Dain’ drive

Rawalpindi: Rescue 1122 initiated a campaign ‘Pehlay Zindagi -- Ambulance Ko Rasta Dain’ in collaboration with International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The campaign was started in the month of October 2017 and will end in December 2017. The Community Safety Wings of the districts are continuously working to sensitize public and make this campaign successful by road activities, pledge activities and awareness and training sessions in different organizations and Rescue Mohafiz (Volunteers).

In Rawalpindi, two days, Monday and Tuesday in every week of these three moths of campaign have been dedicated for road activity in which awareness stickers of pledge are being distributed among the vehicle users to paste on their vehicles, which shall show their concern and remind them again and again to give the way to the ambulance. Furthermore, Rescuers, Rescue Mohafiz, City Traffic Police and Volunteers from Youth Parliament have performed road activities at different strategic locations like GPO Chowk Saddar, Bank road and commercial market Rawalpindi and distributed pledge stickers and awareness material. Besides that awareness posters have been mounted on different locations of city to aware the general people and at the same time posters were pasted on emergency vehicles Ambulances of the Punjab Emergency Service. The people who take pledge are being awarded with a certificate during training sessions.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Punjab Emergency Service alone is managing around 2000 emergencies daily in all districts of Punjab and the ICRC in collaboration with Emergency Service would definitely help in bringing about behavioral change amongst healthcare workers and public.