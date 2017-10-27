Fri October 27, 2017
Karachi

SMA
Syed Muhammad Askari
October 27, 2017

Dr Asim opposes pre-entry test at varsities under NTS

Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Asim Hussain has opposed a plan to let the National Testing Service (NTS) conduct the pre-entry test at the universities of the province.

Talking to this correspondent on Thursday, he said all medical universities of the province must be free from the control of the Sindh Health Department and the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council. 

He said the NTS did not have the competency to conduct the pre-entry test simultaneously and control the huge number of students who took it. He cautioned that if the test was conducted by the NTS, it would be embarrassing. 

Hussain said students were already on the road and protesting. He asked that the health department should consider complaints of students because there were many complaints about the NTS in the country.  He suggested that all universities should organise the pre-entry test themselves because they were autonomous.

