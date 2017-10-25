The merger

This refers to the article, ‘Fata merger: who should decide?’ (Oct 19), by Muhammad Fareed Khan Wazir. It was a well-written article. The writer has beautifully described the situation in tribal areas and expressed why it is absolute necessary to involve these people during decision making process. People living in tribal areas are patriotic and have been showing their loyalty since 1947. They contribute to the country’s economy by bringing the much-needed foreign exchange by doing jobs in the Middle East. However, they have suffered a lot and are suffering because of terrorism. Hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes.

It is time the government did something for the welfare of these people. It should pay attention to the education and healthcare sectors and economic security of the region. Collective efforts of the government will help alleviating the sufferings of these people.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan (Peshawar)