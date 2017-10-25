Investiture ceremony held

Islamabad: Investiture ceremony of the newly elected body of office-bearers of the students council for the year 2017-18 was held at Islamabad Model College, F-7/2 here on Monday.

Principal college Prof Khalida Makdoom in her welcome address advised the students to work hard to face new challenges of 21stcentury. She said that the council members are a bridge between faculty and students. Proper arrangements for Student Body General Elections were made to train the students regarding the national responsibility of casting a vote. Ballot boxes and Ballot papers were provided to the students by the polling agents, she added.

The chief guest Iftikharun Nisa Hassan commended that the girls and the teachers of women colleges are very hard working. She emphasized upon the importance of industriousness in every field of life; academic as well as co-curricular activities. Dr. Iftikharun Nisa was the part of the First Women Team of Alpine Climbing in 1979. She advised the students to face challenges bravely because whatever a man can do, a woman can do better. She also shared the result of her research that the education of the mother is pivotal for nation building.

Executive members were Nazish Imtiaz, president, Sidra Khalid vice president, Jaza Qaiser, secretary general, Zaainab Noor, joint secretary, Mehak Gull secretary sports, Mubashira Bushra, secretary Urdu debates, Sara Khan, secretary English, Laiba Afzal secretary Urdu drama, Baktaawr Bibi, secretary English drama, Hafsa Umer, secretary Fine Arts, Syeda Ayesha, secretary Home Economics, Asma Azhar, secretary IT and Bisma Malik, secretary Discipline, along with 50 class representative also took oath. At the end chief guest, principal and president students council cut the cake jointly for start of new year of executive council.