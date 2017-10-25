Mediators gets IPRA awards

KARACHI: Mediators Private Limited (MPL) a public relations consultancy has won the prestigious International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards 2017 in the Healthcare – Agency – Category at a ceremony held in Sofia, Bulgaria. The award was received by the Mediators managing director Dr Samia Babar, a statement said on Tuesday.

The IPRA invited entries from all over the world, and a jury of world renowned PR practitioners decided about the winners from the many entries received by them. “It is the first time that there was an entry from Pakistan and we appreciate the work that is being done to eradicate a dreaded disease,” a senior IPRA member said.