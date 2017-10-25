Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mediators gets IPRA awards

Mediators gets IPRA awards

KARACHI: Mediators Private Limited (MPL) a public relations consultancy has won the prestigious International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards 2017 in the Healthcare – Agency – Category at a ceremony held in Sofia, Bulgaria.  The award was received by the Mediators managing director Dr Samia Babar, a statement said on Tuesday.

The IPRA invited entries from all over the world, and a jury of world renowned PR practitioners decided about the winners from the many entries received by them. “It is the first time that there was an entry from Pakistan and we appreciate the work that is being done to eradicate a dreaded disease,” a senior IPRA member said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement