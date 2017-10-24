LGH surgeon to attend Russian moot

LAHORE: Renowned neurosurgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) would be attending an international course & hands-on workshop on endoscopic trans-nasal approaches in neurosurgery, being held in Russia, as an invited faculty.

Neurosurgeons from all over the world would be participating in this workshop to learn technique of removing pituitary tumors and other skull base pathologies through nose with help of endoscope. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has been invited to share his experience and surgical technique at international moot in Moscow, Russia on November 9 and 10.

The faculty consists of Prof Henry Schroeder (Germany), Prof Nikolai Hopf (Germany), Prof Khalid Mahmood (Pakistan), Vladislav Teherebillo (Russia), Gregory Pelev (Russia), Lyndmila Roz (Russia), and Lesya Pyatnits (Russia).