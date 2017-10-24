Security for Chinese ambassador increased

Terror threat

ISLAMABAD: Security for China's ambassador to Pakistan was increased following revelations that his life was under threat by a terrorist organisation, reported Geo News. The Chinese mission in Islamabad has requested the Pakistani authorities to arrest a suspected terrorist, belonging to the East Turkmenistan Islamic Movement (ETIM). In a letter written to the interior ministry’s joint secretary by the focal person on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the mission asked for assistance for the arrest of the suspect.

"Your esteemed agency is kindly requested to enhance the security of Chinese company and Chinese people, meanwhile please arrest this terrorist and hand over to us as soon as possible," said the letter written on October 19.

Abdul Wali, the suspected member of ETIM, has reportedly entered Pakistan to assassinate the Chinese ambassador. A search operation to arrest the suspect is also being conducted. Security has also been increased for other Chinese nationals present in Pakistan. ETIM – which is classed by both the United Nations and the United States as a terrorist group – is known as a militant separatist organisation that seeks an independent state in Xinjiang.