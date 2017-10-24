Bridge event at Karachi Club from November 3

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Karachi Club Bridge Congress Tournament will be held at the Karachi Club from November 3 to 5.The pair event will be played in two sessions of 24 boards each on November 3 and 4 respectively.Three rounds of Swiss Team Movement having eight boards will be played on November 4. Four more rounds of eight boards will be played on November 5.
