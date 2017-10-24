Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PPI
October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bridge event at Karachi Club from November 3

Bridge event at Karachi Club from November 3

KARACHI: The Karachi Club Bridge Congress Tournament will be held at the Karachi Club from November 3 to 5.The pair event will be played in two sessions of 24 boards each on November 3 and 4 respectively.Three rounds of Swiss Team Movement having eight boards will be played on November 4. Four more rounds of eight boards will be played on November 5.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement