ICC consultant meets Sindh CM

KARACHI: Keeping in view the personal interest and assurance of Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) security consultant Reg Dickason has said that he would give clearance for holding international matches in Karachi.

Dickason, along with Arshad Khan, GM National stadium, Karachi, and PCB Security Head Col Azam, met Murad here at the CM House on Monday. The meeting was also attended by DG Rangers Maj Gen Mohammad Saeed, IG Police AD Khwaja, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, and Special Secretary to CM Abdul Raheem Shaikh.

The chief minister said that Karachi has been made one of the peaceful cities of the world. The terrorists have been eliminated through a vigorous targeted operation, he claimed. The important roads of the city leading from Airport to hotels and stadium have been reconstructed, he added.

“PCB security head has already held a meeting with DG Rangers and IG Police and they both agreed to provide security for the international matches as per ICC standards,” he said. The consultant said that the teams should be given a separate dedicated route right from airport to hotel and hotel to stadium.

“I would personally monitor each and every thing — you don’t worry,” said the CM. “Our law enforcement agencies will follow the steps suggested by ICC,” he added. The chief minister said that Karachi being a mega city has the right to host international matches. “You will find an amazing crowd in the stadium and each and every person living in this city will support holding the match here,” he told Dickason.

The DG Rangers and IG police also told the visiting consultant that the cricket teams would be given best security during their stay in the city.It may be noted that PCB chairman Najam Sethi had called on Sindh chief minister here at CM House recently and they had agreed to hold four PSL matches in Karachi in February 2018. After that decision, the PCB security head Col Azam met with DG Rangers and IG Police to discuss security requirements.