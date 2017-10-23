Mon October 23, 2017
October 23, 2017

There will be a day

October 17 is called the International Day to Eradicate Poverty. This year too it was celebrated across the world. At present, around 1.70 billion people around the world are trapped in the nefarious net of poverty. No doubt, poverty is a global issue which brings a host of other problems including abject living conditions, depression and rising rate of suicides. It is needless to remark that if we fail to eradicate poverty, poverty will surely succeed in eradicating us.

The poor cannot have an access to quality education, better health facilities, savoury food and decent shelter. He has to rise before the sunrise and after long working hours he returns home and feed his family. Poverty gives rise to child labour as well. Some poor families prefer to send their children to work so that they can earn some money. Instead of waging war to occupy the resources of other countries, world leaders should come up with a plan to stem out the bane of poverty.

Muhammad Fayyaz (Mianwali)

