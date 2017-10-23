Faulty system hurdle to country’s development: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that faulty system was an impediment to country’s development. Addressing a meeting in Ziarat Kaka Sahib near area here, he said that corruption was rampant in the state institutions.

“The successive governments politicised state institutions to promote their vested interests,” he said, adding, a handful of corrupt elite had occupied the resources of the country and that was why the rich was getting richer and the poor getting poorer. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be sent to prison on the graft cases. He alleged that the former premier and his cronies were maligning the state institutions.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) inherited a province where corruption was rampant and institution were politicised. He added that almost all the mainstream political parties including Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party and religio-political parties formed governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but none bothered to provide any relief to the people and carry out projects of public welfare. “All these parties lacked the vision and policies to serve the people and solve the problems faced by the province,” he added.

He said the then Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) had got vote in the name of religion but alleged that the religio-political parties did no service to Islam and used the platform to promote vested interests.

He said the PTI-led provincial government was doing a lot for promotion of Islamic teachings than that of the MMA. “The PTI-led provincial government made the translation of Holy Quran in educational institutions mandatory and passed law to ban usury,” he said. He added that the government was solarising mosques and so far 4,000 mosques had been provided solar panels to ensure uninterrupted electricity.

“Now we are introducing a law against dowry as it affected the poor and destitute,” he added. Pervez Khattak said the PTI-led provincial government depoliticised state institutions and eliminated corruption. “We brought about a real change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We put an end to the culture of foreign visits and adopted austerity measures,” he added.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, district nazim Liaqat Khattak and others also spoke on the occasion. Several activists of other political parties joined the PTI.