Thousands march in Berlin

BERLIN: Thousands of demonstrators marched on Sunday in Berlin, in protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany’s debut in parliament next week.

Bearing posters with slogans like "Stop AfD", "My voice against incitement" or "My heart beats for diversity", the demonstrators rallied two days before AfD lawmakers will join other MPs at the first sitting of Germany’s newly-elected parliament.

The Islamophobic and anti-migrant AfD garnered 12.6 percent of the vote in the watershed general election in September and became the country’s third biggest party. Its arrival in the Bundestag is a political earthquake for post-war Germany, as the AfD’s top figures have repeatedly smashed taboos with their claims on German identity or by challenging Germany’s culture of atonement over World War II. But the party proved appealing to voters angry with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s border policy, which allowed more than one million asylum seekers into the country since 2015.