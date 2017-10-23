PSF sends over 20 entries for British Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has sent the entries of more than 20 junior players for British Junior Open 2018, which is scheduled from January 3-7.

“We have sent the entries of more than 20 players in different age categories,” PSF secretary Tahir Sultan told ‘The News’. “We are examining the potential candidates whom the federation can sponsor,” he added.

The British Junior Open (BJO) is one of the most prestigious events on the junior squash calendar attracting the best young prospects from around the world. It is to be noted that the 2018 will bring to an end 22 years of Sheffield hosting the event, with the tournament set to be hosted in Birmingham for the next three years.

The tournament attracts more than 400 competitors, representing over 30 nations competing in 10 age categories from under-11s to under-19s for both boys and girls.

Meanwhile, PSF’s heavy sponsorship for so many junior players in different international events in the current calendar year has drawn criticism from local squash fraternity.

Six players from Pakistan participated in the Penang Junior Open held in Malaysia from June 30 to July 5. Only one of them won a silver medal, in under-13 category.

Besides, 10 players from the country participated in Borneo Junior Open held from July 7-11 in Malaysia. Uzair Rasheed won gold in under-19 category and Huzaifa Ibrahim won gold in under-13.

In Japan Junior Open, held from July 25-28, 11 players participated from Pakistan. Haris Qasim won gold and Bilal Islam stood fourth in under-17 category, while Asadullah won gold medal and Khushal Riaz won silver in under-15 category. Huzaifa won gold medal in under-13 category.

Moreover, more than 30 players were sent to Doha Junior Open and Qatar Junior Open and Pakistan grabbed four titles in Doha and three titles in Qatar.

“This heavy participation is beyond comprehension and raises a question why such a hefty amount is being spent on this sponsorship by PSF or private sponsors. They need to prepare our players first and then sponsor them,” said a local coach.

He added that the money should be saved to better prepare and train these junior players and then they should be sent to international events.

“Their performance in the long run matters not just participation in every small or big events,” reasoned the coach.