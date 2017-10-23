Mon October 23, 2017
Islamabad

APP
October 23, 2017

AIOU invites foreign experts to teach PhD scholars

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited foreign experts to teach its PhD students through e-Learning system. The experts include Prof Rory, Athabasca University, Canada, Prof KC LI, Open University of Hong Kong, Prof Cable Green, Ohio State University and Prof Minna Holopainen from San Jose State University, USA, a press release said here on Sunday. This is the part of lecture series, undertaken by the University to update students about the new developments in their relevant disciplines.

