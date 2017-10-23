Faisal mosque to go pink

Islamabad :October is breast cancer month and all over the world governments and NGO’s are working to create awareness about something which has become common but is easy to cure if diagnosed at an early stage but unfortunately Pakistani traditional society does not allow it to be talked about. There is no system of collecting data and to keep record of cancer cases.

Anyway, there is a unique way of highlighting the issue and that is lighting up a well known or outstanding building in the colour pink -– which has been designated as a symbol to be used in campaigns. The PM House; Centaurus Mall and a couple of others have been featured so far. This year the Faisal Mosque has been chosen to highlight the issue which is a positive step in the right direction.