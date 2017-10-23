Two wanted criminals arrested

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two street criminals in the city’s Surjani Town area. As per details, a team deployed for snap checking had apprehended two suspects who stopped for a search. The suspects were identified as Abdul Rehman and Basit Ali.

Officials said the two men were wanted street criminals who had been involved in criminal activities reported in multiple areas of the city including Surjani Town, Khuda Ki Basti and Gabol Village.

Two pistols and six bullets were said to have been found in possession of the two alleged street criminals. An FIR had been registered against Rehman and Ali, with officials stating that further investigations into their activities were on the cards.

Mishaps

A fatal road accident was reported in the city’s Lyari area on Sunday. Rescue officials said 22-year-old Noman Ali, son of Abdul Rasheed, suffered fatal injuries when he was run over by a speeding vehicle near Lyari General Hospital.

Noman, as per witnesses, was crossing a main road near the health facility when he was struck by the car. It was said that he suffered extensive internal injuries which led to his death on the spot. His body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.

In the city’s Machhar Colony area, a man reportedly died of electrocution. Officials identified the victim as 20-year-old Javed Ali and said he suffered a powerful electric shock while at a hotel in the area. The victim did not survive till the hospital and medico-legal formalities were completed at the CHK.